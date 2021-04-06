American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their neutral rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

AXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

AXL stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,691,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,499,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,947,000 after purchasing an additional 978,813 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 191.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 556,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 365,607 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.