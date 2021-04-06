American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.38.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $146.06 on Monday. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $151.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.63 and a 200 day moving average of $120.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after buying an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

