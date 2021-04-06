American International Group Inc. Sells 877 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Skyline Champion worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,250,000 after buying an additional 72,335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,787,000 after buying an additional 58,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Skyline Champion by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after buying an additional 56,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after buying an additional 240,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

SKY stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.65.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $3,210,493.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,204,862.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Insiders sold a total of 450,902 shares of company stock valued at $19,908,415 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.