American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Avaya worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Avaya by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Avaya by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Avaya by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Avaya by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVYA opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avaya to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

