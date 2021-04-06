American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Gap Up to $35.40

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.40, but opened at $36.58. American Public Education shares last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APEI shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $671.86 million, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in American Public Education by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

