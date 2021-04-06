Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after purchasing an additional 412,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.57.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $252.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.32. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.85 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.