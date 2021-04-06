Amon Market Capitalization Achieves $6.72 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Amon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Amon has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $64,282.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00060193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00020777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.09 or 0.00662370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00078923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00031357 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

