Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.80

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMFPF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Amplifon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $612.34 million for the quarter. Amplifon had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplifon S.p.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

