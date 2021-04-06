Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,400 Shares of China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 125.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Biologic Products were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in China Biologic Products by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in China Biologic Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in China Biologic Products by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in China Biologic Products by 26.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in China Biologic Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBPO opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.91 and a 12-month high of $120.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.34 and its 200-day moving average is $116.83.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products or plasma products. Its products include plasma and other products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

