Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,645 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGP. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.12.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

