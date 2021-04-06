Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $576,000 Stock Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 325.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,174,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 28,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $426,456.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

