Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,170 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,170 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 1,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

COMM opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $17.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. On average, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

