Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,397 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,183,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $821,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $36.42.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.