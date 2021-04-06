Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 18.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 28.3% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 136.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 51,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Semtech by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.49, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,007.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

