Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 321 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,617,000 after acquiring an additional 222,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 886,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after buying an additional 67,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

FFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

