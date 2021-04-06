Analysts Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Brokerages forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will announce $3.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.75 billion and the lowest is $3.60 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $16.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.53 billion to $16.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.46 billion to $17.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $153.56 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $156.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.10 and its 200-day moving average is $140.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

