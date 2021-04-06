Analysts Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the highest is $2.52. Steel Dynamics reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 139.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $6.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.