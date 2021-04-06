Analysts Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the highest is $2.52. Steel Dynamics reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 139.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $6.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.