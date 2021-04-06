Analysts Expect JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for JOYY’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). JOYY posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JOYY will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JOYY.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JOYY by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in JOYY by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YY traded up $3.63 on Tuesday, reaching $103.25. 102,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

