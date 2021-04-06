Analysts Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Price Target at $280.39

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.39.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

BURL traded up $7.11 on Thursday, reaching $307.19. 2,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.90. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $146.13 and a one year high of $321.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

