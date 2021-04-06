Analysts Set IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Target Price at $21.43

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBEX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of IBEX by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $430.10 million and a P/E ratio of 27.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71. IBEX has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $24.68.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

