Analysts Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target at $123.90

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.32.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.54. The company had a trading volume of 122,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,736. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.16 and a 200-day moving average of $123.68. Marriott International has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 285.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

