Analysts Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) PT at $34.40

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

KR opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,485.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,730 shares of company stock worth $2,708,071. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

