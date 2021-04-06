Analysts Set Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) PT at $19.40

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FREE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SCW Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 1,842,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 966,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 284,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 737.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 308,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 271,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

