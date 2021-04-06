Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/29/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Acceleron Pharma is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Acceleron Pharma is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $137.00 to $171.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $138.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $137.00 to $171.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $138.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of XLRN traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,305. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $146.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day moving average is $122.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Acceleron Pharma Inc alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The company had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after buying an additional 88,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3,951.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 123,046 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,681,000 after buying an additional 120,723 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.