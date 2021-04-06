Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AB InBev’s shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Notably, fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates on year over year revenue decline and higher costs. It continued to witness soft margins trend driven by higher cost of sales, SG&A expense and other costs. Further, it expects EBITDA margin for 2021 to remain pressured due to adverse channel and packaging mix along with currency and commodity headwinds. However, the company has been witnessing improving volume trends, which has been aiding organic top line. Further, strength in the premiumization trend, coupled with its strong fundamental and continued resilience in the global beer category helped it to deliver better-than-expected revenues in the fourth quarter. Also, investment in B2B platforms, e-commerce channels and digital marketing have been boosting growth.”

BUD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average of $63.40. The company has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of -173.37, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

