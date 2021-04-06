Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $3,520,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $725,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 35.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after buying an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.81.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $354.89 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.18 and a fifty-two week high of $379.13. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

