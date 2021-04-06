Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives $8.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AINV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AINV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,914. The firm has a market cap of $919.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.76 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.