AppCoins (APPC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.13 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $44.80 million and $2.13 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00057796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.11 or 0.00702992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00076324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00030478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,336,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,336,676 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io.

AppCoins Token Trading

