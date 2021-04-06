Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $164.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $164.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.57 and a 200 day moving average of $123.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

