Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) vs. Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

47.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and Marvell Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 1 5 1 0 2.00 Marvell Technology Group 0 4 22 0 2.85

Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $12.70, suggesting a potential upside of 46.14%. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus target price of $49.96, suggesting a potential downside of 2.18%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Marvell Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Marvell Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -34.83% -11.67% -6.48% Marvell Technology Group 51.19% 3.76% 2.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Marvell Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $190.87 million 1.22 -$66.05 million ($1.45) -5.99 Marvell Technology Group $2.70 billion 12.78 $1.58 billion $0.32 159.59

Marvell Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marvell Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marvell Technology Group beats Applied Optoelectronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors. The company also provides a range of storage products comprising storage controllers for hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives that support various host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics; and fiber channel products, including host bus adapters, and controllers for server and storage system connectivity. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.