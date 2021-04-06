ARAW Reaches Market Cap of $125,449.49 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. ARAW has a total market cap of $125,449.49 and approximately $125.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARAW has traded up 70.8% against the dollar. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00057136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.06 or 0.00670128 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00075295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030470 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

