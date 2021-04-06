ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) by 436.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,190 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.20% of ARCA biopharma worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 598,364.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 287,215 shares during the period. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIO stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

ARCA biopharma Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

