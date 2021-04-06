Archer DAO Governance Token Market Cap Hits $8.54 Million (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001662 BTC on exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and $602,669.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00053332 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,801,990 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io. The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

