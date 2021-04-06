Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $64,878.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ARQT opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.01.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

