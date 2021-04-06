Armistice Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Carter’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,318,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Carter’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,253,000 after acquiring an additional 124,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,164,000 after buying an additional 621,563 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,738,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after buying an additional 207,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $105.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.