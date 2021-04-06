Armistice Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 320,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 2.39% of Cleveland BioLabs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Cleveland BioLabs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland BioLabs alerts:

NASDAQ CBLI opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.