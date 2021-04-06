Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 218.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 466.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of AROW stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. Arrow Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

