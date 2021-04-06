Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,368.11 ($30.94).

In related news, insider George G. Weston sold 884,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,319 ($30.30), for a total transaction of £20,514,592.89 ($26,802,446.94).

ABF traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,470 ($32.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,390.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £19.55 billion and a PE ratio of 42.55. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,613.50 ($21.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

