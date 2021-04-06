At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Insider Sells $18,680.64 in Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $18,680.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,770.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HOME stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 26,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,926. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. At Home Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in At Home Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,411,000 after purchasing an additional 153,182 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in At Home Group by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in At Home Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in At Home Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,187,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in At Home Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,087,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 286,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HOME. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

