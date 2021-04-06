Atheios (ATH) Market Capitalization Reaches $68,671.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 46.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Atheios token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atheios has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $68,671.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,291.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,112.29 or 0.03623688 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.85 or 0.00416622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $658.19 or 0.01129144 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.00 or 0.00458053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.70 or 0.00462670 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.51 or 0.00319969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00030947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Atheios Token Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 42,615,107 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,252,126 tokens. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

