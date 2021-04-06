Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Athene were worth $162,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

