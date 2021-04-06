ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.73 Million

Brokerages expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will report sales of $120.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.35 million. ATN International reported sales of $110.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $558.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $504.63 million to $612.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $736.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ATN International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

ATNI traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.60. 2,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a market cap of $740.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.70 and a beta of 0.28. ATN International has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $79.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -618.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ATN International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ATN International in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ATN International in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in ATN International by 122.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ATN International in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

