Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at $233,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $413,473.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $2,954,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

