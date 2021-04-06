Axie Infinity Shards Market Cap Reaches $9.12 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00054836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.34 or 0.00686697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00076765 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity. Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars.

