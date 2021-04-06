Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

AZRE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock remained flat at $$27.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,392. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

