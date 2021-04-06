B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

SYY stock opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average is $72.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,132.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

