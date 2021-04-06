B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 33,176 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,518,000 after purchasing an additional 522,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,962,000 after purchasing an additional 961,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

MTCH stock opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.56 and a 200-day moving average of $139.32. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

