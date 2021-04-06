B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 61,064 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 61,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.12.

NYSE:LOW opened at $194.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

