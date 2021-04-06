B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 85,672 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 85,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.79.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.