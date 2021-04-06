B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 344,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,041,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.19% of Valvoline as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 174,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Valvoline by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VVV shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

